Amzer 10A/50W 4-Port USB Car Charger with Intelligent Rapid Charge Technology

Other Android accessories by Amzer
Android Amzer 10A/50W 4-Port USB Car Charger with Intelligent Rapid Charge Technology

Product Description

This device quickly, easily and efficiently charges both high and low-current USB outputs. Perfect for charging up to 4 tablets, smartphones or other devices at full speed simulatneously while youre on the road! Its smart identification features to detects most Android phones to deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 2.5A per port or 10A overall. Its safe and reliable due to low heat, short-circuit protection and temperature protection.

Features:

  • Incredibly Powerful: 50W of power lets you charge up to 4 tablets, smartphones or other devices at full speed simultaneously.
  • Exclusive SI: Detects your devices to deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 2.5A per port or 10A overall.
  • Safe and Reliable: Low heat, short-circuit protection and temperature protection.
  • Ultra-compact, convenient, lightweight and portable 4-Port USB based car charger!
  • Easy plug n' play directly plugs into your car's cigarette lighter.
  • USB port provides the fastest charging while on the road.
  • Makes you happy by providing unlimited talk time and standby time.
  • Fit with most vehicle power port sockets.
  • This charger is easy to operate and even easier to store.
  • Allowing you to stay connected even when your battery is low.

*USB cable not included*

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
6 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

