Amzer 10A/50W 4-Port USB Car Charger with Intelligent Rapid Charge Technology

Deal of the Day Thu 27th Jul 2017 Only while stocks last!
This device quickly, easily and efficiently charges both high and low-current USB outputs. Perfect for charging up to 4 tablets, smartphones or other devices at full speed simulatneously while youre on the road! Its smart identification features to detects most Android phones to deliver its fastest possible charge speed up to 2.5A per port or 10A overall. Its safe and reliable due to low heat, short-circuit protection and temperature protection. Features:
*USB cable not included*
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.
Shop with Confidence
Expert advice available weekdays 9am-5pm ET at (888) 468-6158
"Thanks again for your excellent customer care - I will be back to shop with your company again, without a doubt."
- Matthew, TX