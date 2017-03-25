Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Amzer Double Layer Hybrid Case with Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Amzer Double Layer Hybrid Case with Kickstand

Product Description

The Amzer Double Layer Hybrid Case with Kickstand provides optimal protection for your Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge . This must-have features not one, but two layers of advanced hybrid protection! Layer 1 is a durable silicone cover that is a perfect fit over your Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge . Layer 2 is an impact resistant hard shell that easily wraps around the silicone layer. All ports are easily accessible for instant operation and all buttons are covered by raised silicone. The heavy-duty hard case features a kick-stand for convenient placement on a desk or table for media viewing or video calls. The hybrid case features a rugged design for advanced protection for your active lifestyle!

Features:

  • Rugged design for your active lifestyle.
  • Buttons protected by raised silicone.
  • Bezel around screen means its a lay flat design, screen wont touch tabletop when placed screen down.
  • Durable dual layer protection.
  • Inner silicone layer and rubberized polycarbonate outer layer.
  • Collapsible built-in stand for convenient horizontal or vertical media viewing.
  • Rubberized silicone material works as added grip support.
  • Stand doubles as a handy finger hold to prevent accidental drops while talking.

 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

