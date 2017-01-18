Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for LG V20

Want it by Thursday, January 19? Order in the next 8 hours and 29 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 18th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

The AMZER Dual Layer Hybrid Case with Kickstand provides optimal protection for your LG V20. This must-have features not one, but two layers of advanced hybrid protection! Layer 1 is a durable silicone cover that is a perfect fit over your device. Layer 2 is an impact resistant hard shell that easily wraps around the silicone layer. All ports are easily accessible for instant operation and all buttons are covered by raised silicone. The heavy-duty hard case features a kick-stand for convenient placement on a desk or table for media viewing or video calls. The hybrid case features a rugged design for advanced protection for your active lifestyle!

Features:

This AMZER Dual Layer Case Provides Best Protection to your device.

Keeps Your device Secure and Protected.

Provides a Fashionable Look and Feel.

Advanced Locking Mechanism Holds device Securely.

Lightweight Durable Protection.

Low-Profile Built-In Stand for Easy Horizontal or Vertical Viewing.

Rubberised Material Works as Added Grip Support.

Stand Doubles as a Convenient Finger Hold to Prevent Accidental Drops While Talking.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.