Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for LG V20

The AMZER Dual Layer Hybrid Case with Kickstand provides optimal protection for your LG V20. This must-have features not one, but two layers of advanced hybrid protection! Layer 1 is a durable silicone cover that is a perfect fit over your device. Layer 2 is an impact resistant hard shell that easily wraps around the silicone layer. All ports are easily accessible for instant operation and all buttons are covered by raised silicone. The heavy-duty hard case features a kick-stand for convenient placement on a desk or table for media viewing or video calls. The hybrid case features a rugged design for advanced protection for your active lifestyle!
Features:
- This AMZER Dual Layer Case Provides Best Protection to your device.
- Keeps Your device Secure and Protected.
- Provides a Fashionable Look and Feel.
- Advanced Locking Mechanism Holds device Securely.
- Lightweight Durable Protection.
- Low-Profile Built-In Stand for Easy Horizontal or Vertical Viewing.
- Rubberised Material Works as Added Grip Support.
- Stand Doubles as a Convenient Finger Hold to Prevent Accidental Drops While Talking.
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
