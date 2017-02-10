Amzer Dual USB PLATE eXtender Power Wall Charger

Want it by Monday, February 13? Order in the next 6 hours and 41 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Truly Plug n Play, now turn any standard outlet into a USB outlet in seconds. Simply plug the PLATE eXtender™ Power Wall Charger into a wall socket and you get convenient access to two USB ports and a single standard outlet. Charge your digital accessories all while still having access to power a power outlet! It features two charging ports: the powerful 2.1 Amp port, you need to charge your tablets, while the 1 Amp port simultaneously charges your mobile devices. The compact size makes it easy to take it everywhere you go.



Features:

Ultra compact and convenient wall outlet extender!

Single USB port provides 2.1 amp for efficient and quick charge.

Simultaneous charging by 2 USB ports - 1 amp each.

Works with any USB cable.

Instantly adjusts to voltage and frequencies.

A must have accessory for your device if you are a frequent traveler.

NOTE: Charging cable not included.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

