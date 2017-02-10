Amzer Dual USB PLATE eXtender Power Wall Charger

Deal of the Day Fri 10th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!
Truly Plug n Play, now turn any standard outlet into a USB outlet in seconds. Simply plug the PLATE eXtender™ Power Wall Charger into a wall socket and you get convenient access to two USB ports and a single standard outlet. Charge your digital accessories all while still having access to power a power outlet! It features two charging ports: the powerful 2.1 Amp port, you need to charge your tablets, while the 1 Amp port simultaneously charges your mobile devices. The compact size makes it easy to take it everywhere you go. Features:
NOTE: Charging cable not included.
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.
Shop with Confidence
Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
"Thanks for you great service, everything you say is fact and I like that!"
- Rino, CA