Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Amzer Dual USB PLATE eXtender Power Wall Charger

Other Android accessories by Amzer
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $24.95
Price: $15.87
You Save:  $9.08 (36% Off)
Part# A21343
Mnf# 97320
In Stock
Want it by Monday, February 13? Order in the next 6 hours and 41 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Android Amzer Dual USB PLATE eXtender Power Wall Charger

Product Description

Deal of the Day Fri 10th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Truly Plug n Play, now turn any standard outlet into a USB outlet in seconds. Simply plug the PLATE eXtender™ Power Wall Charger into a wall socket and you get convenient access to two USB ports and a single standard outlet. Charge your digital accessories all while still having access to power a power outlet! It features two charging ports: the powerful 2.1 Amp port, you need to charge your tablets, while the 1 Amp port simultaneously charges your mobile devices. The compact size makes it easy to take it everywhere you go.

Features:

  • Ultra compact and convenient wall outlet extender!
  • Single USB port provides 2.1 amp for efficient and quick charge.
  • Simultaneous charging by 2 USB ports - 1 amp each.
  • Works with any USB cable.
  • Instantly adjusts to voltage and frequencies.
  • A must have accessory for your device if you are a frequent traveler.

NOTE: Charging cable not included.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
2 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger
Score 4.4/5 (143)
$12.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger
Score 4.4/5 (16)
$22.95
Belkin Wall Mount USB Surge Protector with Cradle Belkin Wall Mount USB Surge Protector with Cradle
$22.95
Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Travel Charger/Sync Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Travel Charger/Sync Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
Score 4.3/5 (26)
$21.95
Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable
Score 4.6/5 (5)
$15.95
View All Wall Chargers

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Shop by Device

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for you great service, everything you say is fact and I like that!"
- Rino, CA