Amzer Hybrid Case with Kickstand for Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Product Description

This must-have features not one, but two layers of advanced hybrid protection! Layer 1 is a durable silicone cover that is a perfect fit over your Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge . Layer 2 is an impact resistant polycarbonate hard shell that easily wraps around the silicone layer....providing dual protection for your device. All controls and ports are easily accessible for instant operation. While buttons are covered by raised silicone, ports are covered by silicone plugs delivering extra coverage. The heavy-duty hard case features a kick-stand for convenient placement on a desk or table.....perfect for media viewing! The tough silicone side bumpers and the sturdy polycarbonate grips minimize movement on flat surfaces and promote grip ability. This hybrid case features a rugged design for advanced protection for your active lifestyle!

Features:

Rugged design for your active lifestyle.

Buttons protected by raised silicone.

Integrated silicone plugs protect device ports from dust and debris.

Bezel around screen means its a lay flat design, screen wont touch tabletop when placed screen down.

Durable dual layer protection.

Inner silicone layer and rubberized polycarbonate outer layer.

Collapsible built-in stand for convenient horizontal media viewing.

Rubberized material works as added grip support.

Stand doubles as a handy finger hold to prevent accidental drops while talking.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

