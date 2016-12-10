Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for LG V20

Other LG V20 accessories by Amzer
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $9.95
Price: $5.00
You Save:  $4.95 (50% Off)
Black / Black
Part# A25652
Mnf# 200371
In Stock
Want it by Friday, April 21? Order in the next 7 hours & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
LG V20 Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 20th Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

Military inspired, the outer polycarbonate layer features a rugged grenade molded design, delivering a surplus of protection for your LG V20. The inner layer combines a glossy and matte TPU for an eye-catching effect. Together the layers provide a durable, shock absorbing design withstanding even the worst drops and bumps. Collapsible stand lets you watch video or video chat at just the right angle. Fighting for your LG V20 protection, the Warrior case combines dual layers and a media stand for unparalleled power!

Features:

  • Military inspired.
  • Moulded grenade design.
  • Dual layer technology.
  • Outer rubberised polycarbonate layer.
  • Interior TPU layer.
  • Matte and glossy TPU deliver and eye catching look.
  • Collapsible stand perfect for video viewing or video chat.
  • Precise cutouts deliver access to all ports and controls.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
2 total ratings
(1 reviews)
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star nice
User: sasi b, Dec 10, 2016
nice phone

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for LG V20 Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for LG V20
$7.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for LG V20 Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for LG V20
$26.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"You are the most customer service friendly site I have bought from in months. I am going to enjoy ordering supplies from you in the future."
- Joseph, VA