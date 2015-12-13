Amzer Kristal Tempered Glass HD Edge2Edge for Samsung Galaxy S6

Want it by Friday, March 3? Order in the next 54 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 02nd Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

Meet the new edition in our Kristal™ series - The Kristal™ Tempered Glass HD Edge2Edge Screen Protector that has been specially designed to cover and protect your Samsung Galaxy S6 screen from damage and scratches with uniquely processed transparent glass and scratch resistant material. It features Edge2Edge, an Amzer® exclusive, which prevents fractures and chipping on the sides of the glass and it integrates seamlessly with your device. It keeps your screen fingerprint and smudge free and provides a quick responsive touch and vibrant clarity. Its new adhesive technology provides worry free installation with a simple swipe. And last but not least it does not fall out of its frame when it breaks due to silicone coating applied on it which works as a anti-splinter.

Note: May not Accommodate Devices with Protective Cases On.



Features:

The slimmest & strongest HD screen protector.

Premium Tempered Glass with silicone coating, prevents the glass from splintering into sharp edges.

Edge2Edge, an Amzer® exclusive, prevents chipped or fractured sides.

Touch sensitivity is not compromised, full navigational control.

Easy install, a simple swipe will install the screen protector.

Scratch resistance hard coating 8-9H.

0.3mm thin.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.