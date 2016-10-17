Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Nexus 5X

Other Nexus 5X accessories by Amzer
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $9.95
Price: $4.87
You Save:  $5.08 (51% Off)
Black
Part# A22376
Mnf# 98037
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, February 28? Order in the next 30 hours and 27 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Nexus 5X Amzer Pudding TPU Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 26th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Far more advanced than its previous predecessors, this Pudding TPU Case for your Nexus 5X is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions. Precise cutouts throughout and raised TPU cover your volume and power, for a little extra coverage. The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection. The matte back finish promotes gripability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces while the glossy bumper gives you a sleek, polished look. It's the perfect case for protecting your Nexus 5X from scratches, shock, and the elements all while keeping it good as new.

Features:

  • Use your Nexus 5X as normal, but with a tremendous look with this case from AMZER.
  • The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection.
  • Provides excellent protection for your Nexus 5X.
  • The matte finish promotes grip ability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces.
  • This case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions.
  • Precisely engineered includes custom cut-outs to fit your Nexus 5X perfectly.
  • Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.
  • Easy installation, just snap on your device without any tools, also very easy to take off, no tools needed.

 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
3 total ratings
(1 reviews)
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Great Case
User: Almir B, Oct 17, 2016
Unlike case Moto Maxx, the Amzer case Nexus 5x and is just the right size. Protect your smartphone very well, including the screen to have high edges.

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA