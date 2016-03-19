Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Nexus 6P

Black
Nexus 6P Amzer Pudding TPU Case

Product Description

Far more advanced than its previous predecessors, this Pudding TPU Case for your Nexus 6P is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions. Precise cutouts throughout and raised TPU cover your volume and power, for a little extra coverage. The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection. The matte back finish promotes gripability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces while the glossy bumper gives you a sleek, polished look. It's the perfect case for protecting your Nexus 6P from scratches, shock, and the elements all while keeping it good as new!

Features:

  • Use your Nexus 6P as normal, but with a tremendous look with this case from AMZER.
  • The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection.
  • Provides excellent protection for your Nexus 6P.
  • The matte finish promotes grip ability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces.
  • This case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions.
  • Precisely engineered includes custom cut-outs to fit your Nexus 6P perfectly.
  • Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.
  • Easy installation, just snap on your device without any tools, also very easy to take off, no tools needed.

 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Star Star Star Star Star Meets my needs
User: Paul F, Apr 14, 2016
Pros: low-profile, improved grip, additional protection
Cons: adds bulk ( as does any case )
I normally dont have cases on my phone. I picked up a magnet mount for my car though and requires sticking a plate to the back of your phone. I wanted to hide that plate since it is unsightly, so I needed the thinnest non-transparent case I could find. This has met all of my requirements other than not having a case.
Star Star Star Star Star Best black case for the 6P
User: Brendan M, Mar 19, 2016
Pros: Matte Finish, Good Grip, Thin
Cons: -
Ive trusted Amzer cases since 2009, and their Pudding series is their best yet. It has a soft, matte finish and offers comprehensive protection while only adding a few grams of weight. Well done.

