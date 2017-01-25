Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Samsung Galaxy S7

Other Samsung Galaxy S7 accessories by Amzer
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $9.95
Price: $4.00
You Save:  $5.95 (60% Off)
Clear
Part# A23528
Mnf# 98380
In Stock
Want it by Thursday, January 26? Order in the next 7 hours and 59 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Samsung Galaxy S7 Amzer Pudding TPU Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 25th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Far more advanced than its previous predecessors, this Pudding TPU Case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions. Precise cutouts for your Samsung Galaxy S7 throughout and raised TPU cover your volume and power, for a little extra coverage. The Pudding case delivers

Features:

  • Use your Samsung Galaxy S7 as normal, but with a tremendous look with this case from AMZER!
  • The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection.
  • Provides excellent protection for your Samsung Galaxy S7.
  • The matte finish promotes grip ability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces.
  • This case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions.
  • Precisely engineered includes custom cut-outs to fit your Samsung Galaxy S7 perfectly.
  • Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.
  • Easy installation, just snap on your device without any tools, also very easy to take off, no tools needed.

 

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
1 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Samsung Galaxy S7
Score 5/5 (2)
$6.95
View All Skin Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Your form of customer service is unfortunately rare in today's marketplace, and even rarer online. Your excellent and forward-thinking approach for handling this simple matter of a delay in product from your supplier, make me feel confident that you are fully able to handle any more serious problems that come your way. You have earned a long-term customer"
- Peter, VA