Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Samsung Galaxy S7

Far more advanced than its previous predecessors, this Pudding TPU Case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions. Precise cutouts for your Samsung Galaxy S7 throughout and raised TPU cover your volume and power, for a little extra coverage. The Pudding case delivers

Use your Samsung Galaxy S7 as normal, but with a tremendous look with this case from AMZER!

Provides excellent protection for your Samsung Galaxy S7.

The matte finish promotes grip ability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces.

Precisely engineered includes custom cut-outs to fit your Samsung Galaxy S7 perfectly.

Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.

Easy installation, just snap on your device without any tools, also very easy to take off, no tools needed.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

