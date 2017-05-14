Amzer Type-C to Micro USB Adapter

Product Description

Connect most Android phones with this USB Type-C connector to a micro USB cable to charge or sync your device. This useful accessory allows you to re-use your old Micro USB cables or chargers. This ultra compact design is durable and small enough not to interfere with cases. The amazing Type-C port offers charging and data transfer at a rapid speed. The Type C USB adapter helps you to connect your USB Type C Devices with your old micro-USB accessories like chargers and cables. Get ready for the future - Just plug this adapter with your old microUSB cables and accessories and get the faster charging and quicker data transfer.



Features:

USB Type-C connector to MicroUSB Adapter for your USB Type-C devices.

Manage, backup, and transfer your data.

Connect to micro USB cables and compatible chargers.

Ultra compact, durable design.

Charge and Sync cable for your device.

