Arkon Sports Armband

Product Description

Arkon’s ARMBAND6 ideally fits large smartphones up to 6.3” in screen size or 6.5” in height, but also fits slightly smaller smartphones, with skins or ruggedized cases. Comfortable to wear, ARMBAND6 is made of stretchable, sweat-resistant neoprene and features an elastic armband that secures with a nylon hook-and-loop closure. Reflective safety strips help keep you safe while jogging at night. A touch-compatible plastic cover enables operation of the phone’s screen while in the armband holder. Also included is a small storage pouch that’s perfect for ID, money, or a key. Cutouts on both the top and bottom of the armband provide flexibility for plugging in an audio jack. ARMBAND6 is ideal for running, jogging, workouts, or any kind of active lifestyle.

Features:

NOT compatible with cases (Trident Case, Otterbox, etc.).

Holds your Android phone securely for jogging, running, and exercise.

Adjustable arm strap compatible with big, large, or small arms.

Made of stretchable, sweat-resistant neoprene material.

Includes a small storage pouch for ID or car key.

Features a touch-compatible plastic cover.

Includes top and bottom cutouts for easy access to audio jack.

2-year limited warranty.

Works with: BlackBerry Priv Unlocked, Priv US, Priv CA / Google Pixel XL, Pixel / LG G5, G4 / Nexus 6, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 2 / Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Note Edge, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note 2

