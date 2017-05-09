Want it by Wednesday, May 10? Order in the next 7 hours and 21 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

There's no telling when accidents may happen, but when they do, being properly prepared can be a lifesaver for your device. The Tough Jacket Case from Ballistic utilizes multiple layers of protection that shields against some of the worst drops your device may encounter.

The first layer is a soft and flexible gel case that wraps around your Samsung Galaxy Note 4, designed to absorb impacts when they occur. Each corner of this custom gel case features reinforced corners, much thicker than you'll find on other cases of its kind. These "Ballistic Corners" help protect the four corners of your device, which are considered major impact points.

The next layer sits on top of the gel core and is made of a extremely durable plastic. This exterior shell gives your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 that extra buffer when disaster strikes. The back of the shell features a custom texture that not only adds a rugged appearance, but also provides additional grip when in your hand.

Both the inner gel and plastic shell exterior work together to leave access to all the important ports and buttons including your display, camera, headphone jack and charging port. The side buttons have been raised on the gel case for easier access when both layers are on.

Pick out the color that suits you best and never worry about damaging your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 again with the Ballistic Tough Jacket Case!

Features:

Soft and flexible inner gel case

Reinforced corners

Durable plastic exterior shell

Textured exterior for added grip

Access to display, camera and ports

Raised side buttons

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

