Ballistic Tough Jacket Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 4 accessories by Ballistic
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Ballistic Tough Jacket Case

Product Description

There's no telling when accidents may happen, but when they do, being properly prepared can be a lifesaver for your device. The Tough Jacket Case from Ballistic utilizes multiple layers of protection that shields against some of the worst drops your device may encounter.

The first layer is a soft and flexible gel case that wraps around your Samsung Galaxy Note 4, designed to absorb impacts when they occur. Each corner of this custom gel case features reinforced corners, much thicker than you'll find on other cases of its kind. These "Ballistic Corners" help protect the four corners of your device, which are considered major impact points.

The next layer sits on top of the gel core and is made of a extremely durable plastic. This exterior shell gives your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 that extra buffer when disaster strikes. The back of the shell features a custom texture that not only adds a rugged appearance, but also provides additional grip when in your hand.

Both the inner gel and plastic shell exterior work together to leave access to all the important ports and buttons including your display, camera, headphone jack and charging port. The side buttons have been raised on the gel case for easier access when both layers are on.

Pick out the color that suits you best and never worry about damaging your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 again with the Ballistic Tough Jacket Case!

Features:

  • Soft and flexible inner gel case
  • Reinforced corners
  • Durable plastic exterior shell
  • Textured exterior for added grip
  • Access to display, camera and ports
  • Raised side buttons

