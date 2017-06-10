Belkin MIXIT Up 2.1A USB Travel Charger

Want it by Tuesday, June 13? Order in the next 51 hours and 30 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 10th Jun 2017 Only while stocks last!

Mix it up when it comes to charging your mobile device with the compact and colorful Belkin MIXIT 2.1A USB Travel Charger.

The Ultra-compact design of this travel charger makes it easy and convenient to use on most outlets and store for traveling purposes. The charger features a USB outlet which works with any charging cable, even lightning connectors to provide 2.1AMPs of quick charging!

Available in several colors to choose from, the Belkin MIXIT 2.1A USB Travel Charger keeps you powered-up and looking good.

Features:

Charging rate: 2.1A/10W

Several color options

USB port on charger

Works with any charging cables

Compatible with lightning cables

Compact and lightweight design

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.