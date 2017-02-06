Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Belkin Wall Mount USB Surge Protector with Cradle

Other Android accessories by Belkin
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $29.99
Price: $19.87
You Save:  $10.12 (34% Off)
Belkin Wall Mount USB Surge Protector with Cradle

Part# A20920
Mnf# BSV300ttCW
Out of Stock
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Android Belkin Wall Mount USB Surge Protector with Cradle

Product Description

Deal of the Day Mon 06th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Secure a laptop, lamp, or small kitchen appliance by connecting it to the surge protector. Three grounded outlets are rated at 540 joules and defend against electrical spikes. The green indicator light tells you the surge protector is working, and your devices and appliances are protected.

The surge protector's two USB ports charge a wide range of mobile devices from smartphones to tablets to media players. And with 12 Watts / 2.4 Amps of power apiece, the ports charge more quickly than traditional USB ports.

Additionally, you can keep your smartphone, tablet, or media player off the counter or the floor by displaying it on the surge protector's convenient cradle ledge.

Simply plug the surge protector into any AC outlet and you're ready to charge devices and protect small appliances right away. Use the grounded plugs for small appliances and the USB ports with your mobile device cables (sold separately).

At a Glance:

  • Surge protection rated at 540 Joules to extend the life of your electronics and appliances
  • Two 12-watt (2.4 amp) USB ports quickly charge mobile devices
  • Cradle holds smartphones and media players
  • Surge protector mounts directly to wall, saving space on floors and countertops
  • Green indicator light signals devices are protected
  • $25,000 Connected Equipment Warranty offers replacement or repair for devices damaged while connected to surge protector

    Package Includes:

    • USB Wall Mount Surge Protector with Cradle
    • User manual

Please Note: Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger Samsung Micro-USB 2A Travel Charger
Score 4.4/5 (143)
$12.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Wall Charger
Score 4.4/5 (16)
$22.95
Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Travel Charger/Sync Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Travel Charger/Sync Cable for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
Score 4.3/5 (26)
$21.95
Ventev Dual 2.4A USB Universal Rapid Wall Charger Ventev Dual 2.4A USB Universal Rapid Wall Charger
Score 3/5 (6)
$18.95
Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable Ventev 2.1A Dual USB Universal Wall Charger w/ Micro USB Cable
Score 4.6/5 (5)
$15.95
View All Wall Chargers

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Shop by Device

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thank you very much. That is excellent service in a time when customer service is non existent in most companies. I will look forward to doing more business with you in the future"
- Jim, CA