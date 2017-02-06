Belkin Wall Mount USB Surge Protector with Cradle

Product Description

Secure a laptop, lamp, or small kitchen appliance by connecting it to the surge protector. Three grounded outlets are rated at 540 joules and defend against electrical spikes. The green indicator light tells you the surge protector is working, and your devices and appliances are protected.

The surge protector's two USB ports charge a wide range of mobile devices from smartphones to tablets to media players. And with 12 Watts / 2.4 Amps of power apiece, the ports charge more quickly than traditional USB ports.

Additionally, you can keep your smartphone, tablet, or media player off the counter or the floor by displaying it on the surge protector's convenient cradle ledge.

Simply plug the surge protector into any AC outlet and you're ready to charge devices and protect small appliances right away. Use the grounded plugs for small appliances and the USB ports with your mobile device cables (sold separately).

At a Glance: Surge protection rated at 540 Joules to extend the life of your electronics and appliances

Two 12-watt (2.4 amp) USB ports quickly charge mobile devices

Cradle holds smartphones and media players

Surge protector mounts directly to wall, saving space on floors and countertops

Green indicator light signals devices are protected

$25,000 Connected Equipment Warranty offers replacement or repair for devices damaged while connected to surge protector



Package Includes: USB Wall Mount Surge Protector with Cradle User manual



Please Note: Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.