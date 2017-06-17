Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Body Glove Satin Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 5 accessories by Body Glove
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $24.99
Price: $15.00
You Save:  $9.99 (40% Off)
Body Glove Satin Case Black
Black
Part# A22064
Mnf# 9534502
In Stock
Body Glove Satin Case Cranberry
Cranberry
Part# A22065
Mnf# 9535501
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, June 20? Order in the next 56 hours and 3 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Body Glove Satin Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 17th Jun 2017 Only while stocks last!

Think of your radiant, but classy Satin case as a stylish accessory rather than a clunky item you need to try and jam into your purse or pockets. We know your cell phone is important, but should it really take up half of your purse? We designed our case to incorporate an ultra thin profile, as well as an ultimate custom fit, to allow easy access to all buttons and ports.

Don't worry we didn't skimp on durability either; each of our Satin Slim Series cases are made with a shock absorbing material that complements an enhanced grip texture to provide the best protection for your Samsung Galaxy Note 5 . The Satin phone case also has antimicrobial protection, which means germs and bacteria are no problem for your smart phone.

Suit Up your Samsung Galaxy Note 5 with Body Glove Satin phone case and get the best protection a case can offer.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Amzer Pudding TPU Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 5
Score 5/5 (2)
$6.95
View All Skin Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for the quick service! I'm impressed by your accessory prices and level of customer service!"
- Greg, CA