Want it by Friday, January 13? Order in the next 7 hours and 58 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Note: Not eligible for promotions, already on clearance

Deal of the Day Thu 12th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Rugged Series ShockSuit for your Samsung Galaxy S6 phone cases are Military-Duty cases designed to handle almost anything. The ShockSuit case is built to withstand the roughest of conditions. If it can meet military standards, we are sure it will handle anything you will ever put it through in daily life.

The exterior of the Rugged Series ShockSuit case is composed of a hard shell, which takes the scratches and scuffs that your Samsung Galaxy S6 would normally pick up in the course of daily life without a cell phone case. Underneath, your phone remains as unblemished as the day you bought it. ShockSuit’s built-in screen protector shields your Galaxy from screen scratches and cracks. This full-coverage case is ideal for all-over protection and it shields your Samsung Galaxy S6 buttons and ports without blocking your camera.

The tactile outer layer of the ShockSuit ensures a no-slip grip. With a firm hold on your Samsung Galaxy S6, you will drop it less decreasing the possibility of damage.

The most innovative aspect of the ShockSuit case is it’s super-slim profile. Why add unnecessary bulk to the sleek Samsung Galaxy S6? With the Rugged Series ShockSuit, there’s no need. This case brings you high-level, Military-Duty protection in a slim package.

Please Note: Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.