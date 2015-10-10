Case-Mate Naked Tough Case with Kickstand for Nexus 6

Deal of the Day Fri 06th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!
It’s quite the show off. The two-piece Naked Tough case for the Nexus 6 keeps it cool with its smooth transparent finish and ultra slim design. Its lightweight, minimalist design delivers a stylish profile, while the impact resistant hard shell and coordinating bumper protects against impacts and falls.
Features
- Ultra-slim dual-layer design adds a higher level of protection
- Enhanced impact resistance and shock dispersion
- Built-in kickstand with hands-free viewing angles
Please Note: Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.