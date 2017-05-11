Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Case-Mate Tough Mag Case for LG G6

Other LG G6 accessories by Case-Mate
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $30.00
Price: $20.00
You Save:  $10.00 (33% Off)
Black
Part# A26374
Mnf# CM035760
In Stock
Tough Mag Case + Oversized Vertical Holster
Case-Mate Tough Mag Case for LG G6Smartphone Experts Oversized Vertical Holster
Save an additional 5%
$35.99 $34.19
Want it by Friday, May 12? Order in the next 5 hours and 4 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
LG G6 Case-Mate Tough Mag Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 11th May 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Tough Mag Case for your LG G6 is a modern update to the Classic Tough Case. It delivers military grade impact protection and a full shock absorbing layer in a sleek new design for the LG G6. A rugged textured finish provides an enhanced grip with metallic buttons adding a touch of refinement.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Incipio Octane Case for LG G6 Incipio Octane Case for LG G6
$20.99
Pelican Protector Case for LG G6 Pelican Protector Case for LG G6
$35.99
Incipio DualPro Case for LG G6 Incipio DualPro Case for LG G6
$27.99
Cruzerlite Fender Case for LG G6 Cruzerlite Fender Case for LG G6
Score 5/5 (1)
$7.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA