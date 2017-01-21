Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Case-Mate VR Viewer v2.0 for Google Cardboard for HTC One M9 / Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X / Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

Other Android accessories by Case-Mate
Android Case-Mate VR Viewer v2.0 for Google Cardboard

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sat 21st Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Play your favorite 3D games, explore famous landmarks, and traverse immersive 360° virtual worlds – all on your smartphone! The Case-Mate Virtual Reality Viewer v2.0 lets you experience the best of Google Cardboard with the latest viewer design available. Get your Case-Mate VR Viewer today and start exploring hundreds of immersive apps, games and experiences on your smartphone!

  • New larger & enhanced 37mm bi-convex lens design enhances the VR experience
  • Integrated conductive touch button allows for greater interaction with more immersive apps
  • Assembles in just 3 easy steps, completely folding up in 10 seconds or less
  • Compatible with most Andriod and iOS smartphones with screens sizes up to 6” including iPhone 6/6s Plus, iPhone 6/6s, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5x, Moto X, HTC One M9 & more

Works with: HTC One M9 / Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X / Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
1 total ratings
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
100% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

