Case-Mate VR Viewer v2.0 for Google Cardboard for HTC One M9 / Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X / Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

Sat 21st Jan 2017
Play your favorite 3D games, explore famous landmarks, and traverse immersive 360° virtual worlds – all on your smartphone! The Case-Mate Virtual Reality Viewer v2.0 lets you experience the best of Google Cardboard with the latest viewer design available. Get your Case-Mate VR Viewer today and start exploring hundreds of immersive apps, games and experiences on your smartphone!
- New larger & enhanced 37mm bi-convex lens design enhances the VR experience
- Integrated conductive touch button allows for greater interaction with more immersive apps
- Assembles in just 3 easy steps, completely folding up in 10 seconds or less
- Compatible with most Andriod and iOS smartphones with screens sizes up to 6” including iPhone 6/6s Plus, iPhone 6/6s, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5x, Moto X, HTC One M9 & more
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Works with: HTC One M9 / Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X / Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6