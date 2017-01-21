Case-Mate VR Viewer v2.0 for Google Cardboard for HTC One M9 / Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X / Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

Want it by Tuesday, January 24? Order in the next 54 hours and 16 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Play your favorite 3D games, explore famous landmarks, and traverse immersive 360° virtual worlds – all on your smartphone! The Case-Mate Virtual Reality Viewer v2.0 lets you experience the best of Google Cardboard with the latest viewer design available. Get your Case-Mate VR Viewer today and start exploring hundreds of immersive apps, games and experiences on your smartphone! New larger & enhanced 37mm bi-convex lens design enhances the VR experience

Integrated conductive touch button allows for greater interaction with more immersive apps

Assembles in just 3 easy steps, completely folding up in 10 seconds or less

Compatible with most Andriod and iOS smartphones with screens sizes up to 6” including iPhone 6/6s Plus, iPhone 6/6s, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5x, Moto X, HTC One M9 & more

Works with: HTC One M9 / Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X / Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

