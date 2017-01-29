Cellet 2.4A 4-Port USB Car Charger with USB Hub

Deal of the Day Sun 29th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Charge 4 devices at the same time and keep everybody happy with Cellet’s 4 USB port car charger. The 6ft cable runs from the front seats to the back seats of your car easily. Sharing chargers is in the past with 4 ports handling everybody’s needs, with each port providing 2.4A of output. The extending USB Hub allows back seat passengers to power their devices, making it easy for kids to watch a movie on their tablets, keep travelers occupied on a long trip.