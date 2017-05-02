Cellet 3A / 15 Watt USB Type-C High Powered Car Charger

Want it by Wednesday, May 3? Order in the next 9 hours and 30 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 02nd May 2017 Only while stocks last!

Charge your USB Type-C device at its optimum speed with the Cellet 3 Amp USB Type-C High Powered Car Charger. Small yet powerful, this charger supplies 15 watts (3 amps) to your Type-C compatible device at rapid speeds. Our chargers are built with advanced power smart detection that identifies the device's max charging speed and smart IC chip technology that provide overcharge, overheat and overcurrent protection.

Features:

Features the new industry standard, reversible USB Type-C connector

Advanced power smart detection that identifies the device's maximum charging speeds

Smart IC chip technology prevents devices from overcharging, overheating and overcurrent

Blue LED indicator to ensure your device is properly connected for charging

USB Type-C compatible devices

3.3ft long charging cable

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.