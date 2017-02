Want it by Wednesday, February 22? Order in the next 7 hours and 3 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 21st Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

Transfer/sync/charge your USB Type C compatible device to your computer with the Cellet USB Type-A to USB Type-C Charging Data Sync Cable. Featuring a reversible USB-C connector, it can be inserted into a compatible port in any orientation and plug the standard USB Type-A into a wall power adapter for rapid charging. Made of robust materials, the premium metallic housing and durable nylon braided cable can withstand 5000+ bends. Offering 480 Mbps data transfer speeds, it provides up to 3 amps charging output; perfect to connect your smartphone, tablet, hard drive or camera to your Type-C enabled device.

Reversible USB-C can be plugged in any orientation.

Braided cables to withstand wear and tear, tangles, frequent bending and plugging/unplugging

Connect your PC, laptop, tablet to power or sync to your USB-C enabled devices (MacBook 2015 or later, Chromebook Pixel, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nokia Lumia 950/950 XL, OnePlus 2, Nokia N1, LG G5, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 and more)

Sync and transfer files up to 480 Mbps

Provides up to 3 amps charging output. 56K Ohm pull-up resistor ensures safety and reliability.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.