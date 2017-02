Want it by Tuesday, February 7? Order in the next 23 hours and 56 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Cellet Noble Leather Case made to fit most Android phones, It is made with high-grade classic leather and has a secure magnetic flap. Attached is a fixed swivel clip with 180 degree rotation capability that can be positioned to any desired angle. Please note: this item was created for most Android phones without a case on.

Features fixed swivel clip with 180 rotational capability

Magnetic phone flap: secure & safe

Inner dimensions: 3" H x 6" W x 0.5" D

Fits Android phone

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

