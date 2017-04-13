Cellet VR 3D Glass 360 Panoramic View for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

Want it by Friday, April 14? Order in the next 7 hours and 38 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 13th Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

Made to fit smartphones from 4 to 6 inches in length, it has a soft cover and adjustable straps to securely fit your head. Made of quality materials and excellent workmanship, these VR headsets are built to last. Adjustable, high tensile straps and pupil distance adjusters ensure a comfortable and strain free fit for anybody. The headset supports 4.0-5.5 inch smartphones. (best on 5.5 inch screens).



TRANSPORT INTO A 3D WORLD-games, movies, photos

360 DEGREE EXPERIENCE- full landscape, panoramic view

IMMERSIVE- unprecedented virtual reality gaming experience

IMAX 3D CINEMA- These VR headsets will turn your mobile phone into a IMAX theatre experience at home

COMPATIBLE- with iPhone, Android, or other Smartphones sized from 4 to 6 inches

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge , Galaxy S6

