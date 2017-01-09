Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

List Price: $9.90
Price: $5.00
You Save:  $4.90 (49% Off)
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case Orange
Orange
Part# A19672
Mnf# Note4-Circuit-Orange
In Stock
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case White
White
Part# A19673
Mnf# Note4-Circuit-White
In Stock
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case

Product Description

Finally. A Samsung Galaxy Note 4 skin case that conjoins with your device's circuitry to provide protection and style! Ok, so maybe it doesn't actually connect to the insides of your Samsung Galaxy Note 4. But it does administer moderate protection against wear and tear while looking good!

Made from a scratch resistant and shock absorbent TPU, these Samsung Galaxy Note 4 skin cases are designed to keep a slim profile while providing a secure grip and access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons. The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Circuit Case is so light and thin, you hardly even notice you have a case on.

If you keep your device faced down on flat surfaces, which you'll want to with these nifty circuitry designs on the back, you'll appreciate the raised edges that this case provides--keeping your screen safe from scuffs and scratches. Installing this skin case on your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is as simple as removing it so feel free to swap colors on the fly.

If you're shopping for a sleek, low-profile, protective Samsung Galaxy Note 4 case that's affordable, the Bugdroid Circuit Case is not a deal to pass up!

Features:

  • Android circuitry designs
  • Shock absorbent
  • Made from TPU material
  • Sleek, lightweight design
  • Cutouts for screen, camera, ports and buttons
  • Easy to install and remove
  • Anti-scratch material

 

