Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Product Description

Finally. A Samsung Galaxy Note 4 skin case that conjoins with your device's circuitry to provide protection and style! Ok, so maybe it doesn't actually connect to the insides of your Samsung Galaxy Note 4. But it does administer moderate protection against wear and tear while looking good!

Made from a scratch resistant and shock absorbent TPU, these Samsung Galaxy Note 4 skin cases are designed to keep a slim profile while providing a secure grip and access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons. The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Circuit Case is so light and thin, you hardly even notice you have a case on.

If you keep your device faced down on flat surfaces, which you'll want to with these nifty circuitry designs on the back, you'll appreciate the raised edges that this case provides--keeping your screen safe from scuffs and scratches. Installing this skin case on your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is as simple as removing it so feel free to swap colors on the fly.

If you're shopping for a sleek, low-profile, protective Samsung Galaxy Note 4 case that's affordable, the Bugdroid Circuit Case is not a deal to pass up!

Features:

Android circuitry designs

Shock absorbent

Made from TPU material

Sleek, lightweight design

Cutouts for screen, camera, ports and buttons

Easy to install and remove

Anti-scratch material

