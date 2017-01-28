Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case for OnePlus One

Want it by Tuesday, January 31? Order in the next 51 hours and 40 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Finally. A OnePlus One skin case that conjoins with your device's circuitry to provide protection and style! Ok, so maybe it doesn't actually connect to the insides of your OnePlus One. But it does administer moderate protection against wear and tear while looking good!

Made from a scratch resistant and shock absorbent TPU, these OnePlus One skin cases are designed to keep a slim profile while providing a secure grip and access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons. The OnePlus One Circuit Case is so light and thin, you hardly even notice you have a case on.

If you keep your device faced down on flat surfaces, which you'll want to with these nifty circuitry designs on the back, you'll appreciate the raised edges that this case provides--keeping your screen safe from scuffs and scratches. Installing this skin case on your OnePlus One is as simple as removing it so feel free to swap colors on the fly.

If you're shopping for a sleek, low-profile, protective OnePlus One case that's affordable, the Bugdroid Circuit Case is not a deal to pass up!

Features:

Android circuitry designs

Shock absorbent

Made from TPU material

Sleek, lightweight design

Cutouts for screen, camera, ports and buttons

Easy to install and remove

Anti-scratch material

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

