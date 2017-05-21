Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case for Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Want it by Tuesday, May 23? Order in the next 25 hours and 50 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 21st May 2017 Only while stocks last!

Cruzerlite proudly presents the premium Circuit line of TPU cases with custom designed Bugdroid Circuit print. Stand out from the rest and show off your Motorola Moto G5 Plus with these one of a kind cases. Cruzerlite gel cases are made from shock absorbent and scratch resistant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), this slim-fitting case provides great protection from day to day use and accidental bumps and spills. The sleek, light-weight design of the case fully wraps around the phone while also raising the front of the phone to protect the screen while face down. Precise cutouts provide easy access to all ports while buttons have been covered for protection from daily use. Flexible, easy to apply, and easy to remove, this affordable case comes in several different colors, allowing you to choose the case that fits you as well as it fits your Motorola Moto G5 Plus.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.