Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case for Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Other Motorola Moto G5 Plus accessories by Cruzerlite
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $11.95
Price: $8.00
You Save:  $3.95 (33% Off)
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case Black
Black
Part# A26530
Mnf# MX2017-Circuit-Black
In Stock
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case Clear
Clear
Part# A26531
Mnf# MX2017-Circuit-Clear
In Stock
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case Red
Red
Part# A26532
Mnf# MX2017-Circuit-Red
In Stock
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case Teal
Teal
Part# A26533
Mnf# MX2017-Circuit-Teal
In Stock
Bugdroid Circuit Case + Oversized Horizontal Holster
Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case for Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Smartphone Experts Oversized Horizontal Holster
Save an additional 8%
$23.99 $22.07
Want it by Tuesday, May 23? Order in the next 25 hours and 50 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 21st May 2017 Only while stocks last!

Cruzerlite proudly presents the premium Circuit line of TPU cases with custom designed Bugdroid Circuit print. Stand out from the rest and show off your Motorola Moto G5 Plus with these one of a kind cases. Cruzerlite gel cases are made from shock absorbent and scratch resistant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), this slim-fitting case provides great protection from day to day use and accidental bumps and spills. The sleek, light-weight design of the case fully wraps around the phone while also raising the front of the phone to protect the screen while face down. Precise cutouts provide easy access to all ports while buttons have been covered for protection from daily use. Flexible, easy to apply, and easy to remove, this affordable case comes in several different colors, allowing you to choose the case that fits you as well as it fits your Motorola Moto G5 Plus.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


Motorola TurboPower 15 Wall Charger for Moto G5 Plus

Just $28.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit for Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Just $8.95
Gadget Guard Black Ice Edition Liquid Screen Guard for Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Just $19.99		  

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for you great service, everything you say is fact and I like that!"
- Rino, CA