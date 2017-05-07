Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart

Cruzerlite Fender Case for Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Other Motorola Moto G5 Plus accessories by Cruzerlite
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $9.95
Price: $6.00
You Save:  $3.95 (40% Off)
Cruzerlite Fender Case Black
Black
Part# A26573
Mnf# MG5P-FENDER-Black
In Stock
Cruzerlite Fender Case Clear
Clear
Part# A26575
Mnf# MG5P-FENDER-Clear
In Stock
Cruzerlite Fender Case Teal
Teal
Part# A26576
Mnf# MG5P-FENDER-Teal
In Stock
Fender Case + Oversized Horizontal Holster
Cruzerlite Fender Case for Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Smartphone Experts Oversized Horizontal Holster
Save an additional 8%
$21.99 $20.23
Fender Case + Black Ice Edition Liquid Screen Guard
Cruzerlite Fender Case for Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Gadget Guard Black Ice Edition Liquid Screen Guard
Save an additional 10%
$25.99 $23.39
Want it by Tuesday, May 9? Order in the next 31 hours and 38 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Motorola Moto G5 Plus Cruzerlite Fender Case

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 07th May 2017 Only while stocks last!

Specifically designed to protect your Motorola Moto G5 Plus from drops, shocks, scrapes, scratches, dust and debris without adding bulk.

Made with dual-materials (durable 1.5mm hard plastic back-plate and flexible TPU edges and corners) that protect the back and all sides of your device from everyday use.

Raised edges lift the screen and camera lens off the surface to prevent damaging the glass.

TPU bumper cushions offer shock-absorbing protection from the impact of accidental falls or drops.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Once again thank you for your wonderful customer service. I deal in the customer service industry everyday and really appreciate it when I come across a company that does an above average job of customer service. I will give you the best compliment that I know of - I will refer you to others."
- Casey, FL