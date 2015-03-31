Want it by Tuesday, March 14? Order in the next 56 hours and 14 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

These custom Android plushies from Cruzerlite are a must-have for any Android enthusiast!

Made from an ultra-soft material, these Android plushies stand approximately 8 inches tall and feature a variety of different personas to choose from. Pick the plushie that matches your persona and add it to your collection!

Please note: Jelly Bean Plushie does not include Jelly Beans. Candy sold separately.

Stands approximately 8 inches tall

Weighted bottom to sit upright

Made from ultra-soft material

Variety of different Andy's to choose from

Great Android collectors item

