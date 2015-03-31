Note: Not eligible for promotions, already on clearance
These custom Android plushies from Cruzerlite are a must-have for any Android enthusiast!
Made from an ultra-soft material, these Android plushies stand approximately 8 inches tall and feature a variety of different personas to choose from. Pick the plushie that matches your persona and add it to your collection!
Please note: Jelly Bean Plushie does not include Jelly Beans. Candy sold separately.
Features:
- Stands approximately 8 inches tall
- Weighted bottom to sit upright
- Made from ultra-soft material
- Variety of different Andy's to choose from
- Great Android collectors item
