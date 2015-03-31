Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Cruzerlite Plushies (Clearance)

Other Android accessories by Cruzerlite
Android Cruzerlite Plushies

Product Description

Note: Not eligible for promotions, already on clearance

These custom Android plushies from Cruzerlite are a must-have for any Android enthusiast!

Made from an ultra-soft material, these Android plushies stand approximately 8 inches tall and feature a variety of different personas to choose from. Pick the plushie that matches your persona and add it to your collection!

Please note: Jelly Bean Plushie does not include Jelly Beans. Candy sold separately.

Features:

  • Stands approximately 8 inches tall
  • Weighted bottom to sit upright
  • Made from ultra-soft material
  • Variety of different Andy's to choose from
  • Great Android collectors item

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Star Star Star Star Star good accessories
User: good accessories g, Dec 13, 2016
good accessoriesimg sr=x
Star Star Star Star Star Absolutely adorable!
User: Laura K, Mar 31, 2015
Pros: cute and soft
Cons: none
I got the Ice Cream Sandwich Cruzerlite Plushie.

It is absolutely adorable and very soft.

I was impressed that it even came with its own carrying bag.

Now you just need to get a Lollipop version!

