Cruzerlite SPI-Force Case for LG Nexus 5

Looking for advanced hybrid protection for your device that stands out from the rest? The LG Nexus 5 SPI-Force Case from Cruzerlite offers dual-layers with a custom elevated texture and retractable kickstand. It's everything you need in a case without the outrageous price tag.

The LG Nexus 5 SPI-Force Case combines a rugged polycarbonate textured shell on top of a flexible, shock absorbing TPU to bring you comfort and insurance against drops and damage. The texture of the case together with your device feels wholesome and durable.

Let's not forget about the built-in retractable kickstand featured on the polycarbonate shell. Feel free to prop this stand open when you want to show off albums, videos or even to make it easier for sketching. The kickstand folds back into the shell completely flush, so you don't have any protruding plastic.

With the SPI-Force Case you retain complete access to all your features including the screen, camera and ports. The side buttons have been raised to provide you with easier access while the case shields your LG Nexus 5 from damage.

Fusing convenience with protection; the SPI-Force is a true contender in the league of LG Nexus 5 hybrid cases.

Dual-layer protection

Textured polycarbonate shell

Impact absorbing inner TPU

Built-in retractable kickstand

Access to all functions

Raised side buttons for easy access

Rugged design

