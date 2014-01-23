Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Griffin Technology 700mAh USB Car Charger Kit

Griffin Technology 700mAh USB Car Charger Kit

Product Description

Keep your mobile device charged up while you're on the go with this low-profile 700mAh Charging Kit from Griffin!

This kit features a 1.5-inch USB car charger adapter along with an approximately 24-inch USB to micro-USB cable; enough length to stretch to where you need in the vehicle. The adapter's compact size makes it an ideal traveling companion or even just a spare to keep with you in case a friend needs a boost of power while you commute.

Features:

  • 700 mAh Car Charger
  • 1.5-inch adapter
  • 24-inch USB to micro-USB cable
  • Compact size

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 3.5Score 3.5Score 3.5Score 3.5Score 3.5
13 total ratings
(4 reviews)
38% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
23% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
8% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
15% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
15% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Works absolutely fine
User: Big B, Feb 27, 2014
Pros: Mini
Cons: Doesnt sing to me
This works fine is you are using it on the correct device, which in this case is the LG Nexus 5, not a Samsung product Les H.
Star Star Star Star Star Product worth having
User: Robert N, Mar 7, 2014
Product seem to be built well and delivers a charge.Not sure yet if it will hold up to the wear and tear i give it.
Star Star Star Star Star doesnt look authentic
User: David M, Apr 30, 2014
Pros: seems to work OK
Cons: no name or specs written on charger
This arrived generic. No logo, no specs written on charger. I think this is a generic bulk item not brand name as advertised
Star Star Star Star Star Does not fit
User: Les H, Jan 23, 2014
Pros: -
Cons: wrong cable end
This has the wrong cable end for a Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (10.2).

