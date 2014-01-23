Griffin Technology 700mAh USB Car Charger Kit

Want it by Monday, March 20? Order in the next 4 hours and 41 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Keep your mobile device charged up while you're on the go with this low-profile 700mAh Charging Kit from Griffin!

This kit features a 1.5-inch USB car charger adapter along with an approximately 24-inch USB to micro-USB cable; enough length to stretch to where you need in the vehicle. The adapter's compact size makes it an ideal traveling companion or even just a spare to keep with you in case a friend needs a boost of power while you commute.

700 mAh Car Charger

1.5-inch adapter

24-inch USB to micro-USB cable

Compact size

