Griffin Technology 700mAh USB Car Charger Kit

Works absolutely fine
User: Big B, Feb 27, 2014
This works fine is you are using it on the correct device, which in this case is the LG Nexus 5, not a Samsung product Les H.
Product worth having
User: Robert N, Mar 7, 2014
|Product seem to be built well and delivers a charge.Not sure yet if it will hold up to the wear and tear i give it.
doesnt look authentic
User: David M, Apr 30, 2014
This arrived generic. No logo, no specs written on charger. I think this is a generic bulk item not brand name as advertised
Does not fit
User: Les H, Jan 23, 2014
This has the wrong cable end for a Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 (10.2).
