iBOLT cPro Type C USB Car Dock with NFC

Drive safe and legal by keeping your Android Smartphone in a secure and easy view position with this flexible USB Type C NFC enabled car-dock. Use GPS directions, easy access to music & more. Optimal reception with the handset in an upright position above the dashboard line.

The ROK III suction Mount has a suction cup with an adhesive bottom, allowing attachment directly to any windshield or hard surface on the dashboard. An alternate mounting option is the iBOLT AMPS plate that can be screwed into an AMPS solution or used with double-sided tape. The 17 mm industry standard ball joint makes it compatible with alternative mounting solutions on the market.

The cProNFC can spin 360 degrees, which means that you can view your phone in the vertical or horizontal position.

This dock leaves room for your phone's camera. If you want to record video while driving, this dock is for you.

Features:

DRIVE SAFE & LEGAL: Super convenient to drive with some Android phones (see list) Smartphone in a secure and easy view position with the USB Type C to Type C car-dock. Multiple placement options as VentKlip, Suction Mount AND miniBall mounts included.





INTEGRATED CHARGING CONNECTOR: The cPro is the first real car-dock for Type C USB. Simply slide your handset on to the Dock when stepping into your car; no more "fishing up" a charging cable from the floor. Keep your car interior neat without any loose cables.





FAST CHARGING: Stay charged even when using power hungry apps like Waze, Google Maps etc. Always arrive fully charged. Our Type C to Type C charging cable can exceed 2.700 mA charging rate even in the car. Type C 3 Amp charger not included, sold separately.





CASE COMPATIBLE: With the unique and patented design of the integrated Connector virtually every model of Cases can be used with the cPro car dock.





COMPLETELY FLEXIBLE: The spring loaded latch can be set to different heights, fitting handsets from the size of Nexus 5x (with no Case) up to Nexus 6p (with a thick Case). Built-in NFC tag will launch the free premium Android App "Dock'n Drive" that turns some Android phones (see list) into a virtual driving assistant. With the 17 mm ball joint alternative mounting solutions made for Garmin, ProClip and others can be used. Optional AMPS plate mount available.

*USB Type-C Car Charger is not included