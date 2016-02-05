Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
iBOLT cPro Type C USB Car Dock with NFC

List Price: $49.95
Price: $25.00
You Save:  $24.95 (50% Off)
Part# A22844
Mnf# IBC-33761
In Stock
cPro Type C USB Car Dock with NFC + Cellet 3A Type-C High Powered Car Charger
iBOLT cPro Type C USB Car DockCellet 3A Type-C High Powered Car Charger
$39.95 $35.95
Android iBOLT cPro Type C USB Car Dock with NFC

Product Description

Deal of the Day Wed 26th Jul 2017 Only while stocks last!

Drive safe and legal by keeping your Android Smartphone in a secure and easy view position with this flexible USB Type C NFC enabled car-dock. Use GPS directions, easy access to music & more. Optimal reception with the handset in an upright position above the dashboard line.

The ROK III suction Mount has a suction cup with an adhesive bottom, allowing attachment directly to any windshield or hard surface on the dashboard. An alternate mounting option is the iBOLT AMPS plate that can be screwed into an AMPS solution or used with double-sided tape. The 17 mm industry standard ball joint makes it compatible with alternative mounting solutions on the market.

The cProNFC can spin 360 degrees, which means that you can view your phone in the vertical or horizontal position.

This dock leaves room for your phone's camera. If you want to record video while driving, this dock is for you.

Features:

  • DRIVE SAFE & LEGAL: Super convenient to drive with some Android phones (see list) Smartphone in a secure and easy view position with the USB Type C to Type C car-dock. Multiple placement options as VentKlip, Suction Mount AND miniBall mounts included.

  • INTEGRATED CHARGING CONNECTOR: The cPro is the first real car-dock for Type C USB. Simply slide your handset on to the Dock when stepping into your car; no more "fishing up" a charging cable from the floor. Keep your car interior neat without any loose cables.

  • FAST CHARGING: Stay charged even when using power hungry apps like Waze, Google Maps etc. Always arrive fully charged. Our Type C to Type C charging cable can exceed 2.700 mA charging rate even in the car. Type C 3 Amp charger not included, sold separately.

  • CASE COMPATIBLE: With the unique and patented design of the integrated Connector virtually every model of Cases can be used with the cPro car dock.

  • COMPLETELY FLEXIBLE: The spring loaded latch can be set to different heights, fitting handsets from the size of Nexus 5x (with no Case) up to Nexus 6p (with a thick Case). Built-in NFC tag will launch the free premium Android App "Dock'n Drive" that turns some Android phones (see list) into a virtual driving assistant. With the 17 mm ball joint alternative mounting solutions made for Garmin, ProClip and others can be used. Optional AMPS plate mount available.

*USB Type-C Car Charger is not included

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.6Score 4.6Score 4.6Score 4.6Score 4.6
5 total ratings
(1 reviews)
60% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
40% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Does exactly what is says
User: Kayle B, Feb 5, 2016
Pros: Integrated cable great, type C-to-type C
Cons: A bit large
The cPro Dock works great in our Honda Odyssey. I am using the VentKlip mounting option and when stepping into the car it is quick and easy to slide the phone into the Dock. As the vent mount have no upward support it is a 2-hand operation but it takes only a few seconds. I love the integrated connector (that also works with Cases) as there is no reason to pick up a separate charging cable and plug in after placing the phone into the Dock. I have a 3Amp USB car charger (not included, I bought separate) and the charging rate is very fast. The kit also includes a flexible Suction Mount that I have not tried yet and also a small miniBall option. Overall well priced as a 2 meter quality is included and multiple mounting options.

