iFixit 64 Bit Driver Kit

The complete screw-turning solution for precision repair jobs. 64 purpose-driven screwdriver bits selected based on the data from thousands of repair guides. This bit kit contains bits to repair cell phones, game consoles, wearables, laptops, desktops, tablets, small appliances, and much more! The custom-designed case conveniently holds and displays all the contents in high-density foam. The lid of the case features an integrated sorting tray. Ergonomic Aluminum Handle provides plenty of torque and grip with swivel cap and magnetized bit holder.

Kit Includes

  • 64 Bit Driver
  • 150 mm flexible extension
  • 4 mm screwdriver bits
    • Phillips 000, 00, 0, 1, 2
    • Flathead 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 4 mm
    • Torx T2, T3, T4, T5
    • Torx Security TR6, TR7, TR8, TR9, TR10, TR15, TR20, TR25
    • Pentalobe P2, P5, P6
    • JIS J000, J00, J0, J1
    • Hex 0.7, 0.9, 1.3, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5 mm
    • Tri-point Y000, Y00, Y0, Y1
    • Nut Driver 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5 mm
    • Square 0, 1, 2
    • Gamebit 3.8, 4.5 mm
    • Spanner 4, 6, 8
    • Triangle 2, 3 mm
    • SIM Eject Bit
    • 1/4" to 4 mm Driver Adapter

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

