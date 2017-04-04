Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
iGrip Traveler Kit

Other Android accessories by iGrip
Android iGrip Traveler Kit

Product Description

The iGrip Traveler Kit is a sturdy, universal car mount that's fully adjustable and keeps your hands on the wheel and navigating effortlessly.

This universal holder fits devices with a width from 1.8 to 2.9 inches, suitable for most smartphones, flat devices and MP3 players. The design of the extendable arms prevents operation of the controls on your device from being impaired. You can release your device from the mount with just a simple press of a button.

You can turn the mount 360 degrees and adjust horizontally and vertically in the tilt angle from 60 degrees. A self-adhesive suction cup adapter is included for mounting on the dashboard.

Features:

  • Universal fit (devices 1.8 to 2.9 inches)
  • Extendable grip arms
  • Adjustable bottom feet
  • Sturdy suction cup
  • Mounts on windshield or dashboard
  • Adjustable viewing (360, horizontally and/or vertically)
  • Simple one-touch release button
  • Includes self-adhesive suction cup

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

