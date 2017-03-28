Incipio DualPro Case for HTC Bolt

Deal of the Day Tue 28th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!
Incipio's DualPro® Case with two layers of defense doubles the protection. The inner silicone and outer Plextonium™ materials work together to keep your your HTC Bolt safe in any situation.
- Scratch resistant rigid polycarbonate outer shell
- Two layers of defense provides military grade drop protection
- Shock absorbing inner core keeps device safe from bumps and drops
- Soft touch finish
- Drop tested 12 ft.
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.