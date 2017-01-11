Want it by Thursday, January 12? Order in the next 8 hours and 22 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Note: Not eligible for promotions, already on clearance

Deal of the Day Wed 11th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

The Incipio DualPro SHINE Hard Case for Samsung Galaxy S5 provides double the protection with an attractive aluminum finish that doesn't sacrifice style or size.

The DualPro SHINE is a hybrid style case that combines a flexible inner silicone layer and a rigid outer plextonium shell with an eye-catching aluminum finish. Naturally the silicone core absorbs impacts and the plextonium shell features a custom blend of polycarbonate with a soft-touch finish that delivers improved drop protection over the average plastic case.

Incipio also integrates unique and trendy color combinations into the DualPro to offer the best custom Samsung Galaxy S5 case for the tasteful consumer.

In addition to its hybrid, dual-layer design the DualPro SHINE Case provides access to the screen, camera, ports and buttons; making it an excellent solution for protecting your Samsung Galaxy S5.

Features:

Eye-catching aluminum finish

Dual layer protection

Flexible inner silicone layer

Rigid outer plextonium shell

Absorbs impacts

Comfortable soft-touch exterior

Unique and trendy color combinations

Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.