Incipio Lancaster Ultra Thin Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lancaster Folio Case you get a unique eco-friendly design that protects against scratches and impacts from front to back without the unnecessary bulk.
What makes up the Lancaster Case? Let's start with the rigid plextonium polycarbonate shell that snaps on around the back of your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 with precision cutouts for all your ports and buttons.
On the flip side you have an eco-friendly vegan leather cover that shields your display against dirt, debris, anything that can cause unwanted scratches. The interior of the cover has a soft microsuede padding that ensures a scratch-free display when not in use.
As as whole, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lancaster Case is suprisingly thin and lightweight which makes it so appealing. Choose from a handful of colors for the one that suits your style the best and enjoy the perfect low-profile flip case.
Features:
- Flip style case
- Eco-friendly vegan leather cover
- Rigid plextonium polycarbonate back shell
- Snap-on design
- Slim and lightweight
- Access to all ports and buttons
- Soft microsuede interior
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
