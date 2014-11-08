Incipio Lancaster Ultra Thin Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Want it by Tuesday, January 10? Order in the next 49 hours and 49 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lancaster Folio Case you get a unique eco-friendly design that protects against scratches and impacts from front to back without the unnecessary bulk.

What makes up the Lancaster Case? Let's start with the rigid plextonium polycarbonate shell that snaps on around the back of your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 with precision cutouts for all your ports and buttons.

On the flip side you have an eco-friendly vegan leather cover that shields your display against dirt, debris, anything that can cause unwanted scratches. The interior of the cover has a soft microsuede padding that ensures a scratch-free display when not in use.

As as whole, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lancaster Case is suprisingly thin and lightweight which makes it so appealing. Choose from a handful of colors for the one that suits your style the best and enjoy the perfect low-profile flip case.

Features:

Flip style case

Eco-friendly vegan leather cover

Rigid plextonium polycarbonate back shell

Snap-on design

Slim and lightweight

Access to all ports and buttons

Soft microsuede interior

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

