Incipio Lancaster Ultra Thin Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

List Price: $29.99
Price: $18.00
You Save:  $11.99 (40% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Incipio Lancaster Ultra Thin Folio Case

Product Description

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lancaster Folio Case you get a unique eco-friendly design that protects against scratches and impacts from front to back without the unnecessary bulk.

What makes up the Lancaster Case? Let's start with the rigid plextonium polycarbonate shell that snaps on around the back of your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 with precision cutouts for all your ports and buttons.

On the flip side you have an eco-friendly vegan leather cover that shields your display against dirt, debris, anything that can cause unwanted scratches. The interior of the cover has a soft microsuede padding that ensures a scratch-free display when not in use.

As as whole, the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Lancaster Case is suprisingly thin and lightweight which makes it so appealing. Choose from a handful of colors for the one that suits your style the best and enjoy the perfect low-profile flip case.

Features:

  • Flip style case
  • Eco-friendly vegan leather cover
  • Rigid plextonium polycarbonate back shell
  • Snap-on design
  • Slim and lightweight
  • Access to all ports and buttons
  • Soft microsuede interior

User Ratings & Opinions

Score 2/5
1 total ratings
(1 reviews)
Star Star Star Star Star NOT Impressed!
User: Dee S, Nov 8, 2014
Pros: Can leave back plate on phone Id thats important to you, doesnt add bulk
Cons: Side Flap that turns into flip cover, doesnt feel secure & NO Magnet to keep Cover Closed!
For the $$ I was very disappointed in this case! ! This was my first experience with the Incipio Cases. The only 2 good things about this case are: the polycarbonate back that your phone sets in seems pretty durable & it doesnt add any real bulk. It really baffles me though for the cost of these cases today, that when you by a book style/folio case, you can hardly even find one with a magnet to keep the cover securely closed! I mean, if we didnt care about the screen being exposed wed be buying different style cases! Just a side note: didnt purchase this through AC, but thought Id leave a review here also, since I see its offered here. I know many of us are looking for cases for our Note 4s & the cases are new with no reviews to help!

