Incipio Octane Case for Google Pixel XL

Incipio's impact absorbing Octane™ Case for your Google Pixel XL is precision engineered with a rigid Plextonium™ polycarbonate back shell and a shock absorbent Flex2O™ TPU textured bumper. Finished with a hard shell back and contrasting colorful bumper, the Octane™ Case takes protection to the next level.
- Co-molded design for added protection
- Shock absorbing flexible bumper
- Rigid polycarbonate shell
- Added Grip
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
