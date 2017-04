Want it by Tuesday, April 4? Order in the next 7 hours and 28 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Not yet rated

Deal of the Day!

Product Description

Deal of the Day Mon 03rd Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

The iON Wireless Charging Pad provides power to Qi Compatible smartphones without all the unnecessary cords. Charging your device is as easy as setting it down.

Incorporates a Triple coil charging zone that provides a clear and optimal smartphone charge.

A green light indicates you've successfully made contact with the charger. The light will fade after establishing connection.

The Anti-Slip Ring keeps your device in place and provides a clear target for optimal smartphone charging.

Docking insert area compatible with iOttie PowerPack External Battery

Works with all Qi compatible devices. Some devices require their own separate charging adapters such as the Galaxy S5/S4/S3/Note 3/Note 2 and iPhones.

The iON Wireless Charging Pad uses Qi Standard charging to power Qi compatible smartphones easily without cord clutter.

To power the iON Wireless Charging Pad, plug charging cable directly into wall or surge protector.

NOTE: Plugging iON Wireless Charging Pad into a computer or laptop will not guarantee an optimal charge.

The iON PowerPack will c harge your device while on the go.

3400 mAh charging capacity. Input: 5V/0.8A Output: 5V / 1.5A

Always keep the PowerPack fully charged via wall outlet, computer, or iON Wireless Charging Pad.

Compact accessory that can fit into purse, pocket, etc. for on the go use, and will fully recharge most smartphones.

Easy to read status light power indicator. The status lights will flash to indicate charging, and will stop flashing when fully charged.

The PowerPack has a Micro USB to accept charge, and USB to provide charge to your smartphone.

The PowerPack can be inserted and charged with iOttie's iON Wireless Charging Pad.



Compact accessory to take on the go.

Can easily store in purse, pocket, etc.

Micro-USB Cable (1 ft) included.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.