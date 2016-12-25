Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Need help? Call (888) 468-6158   
 Fast, Free Shipping On Most Orders Over $50
Your Cart
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports

Other Android accessories by KODIAK
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $29.99
Price: $15.00
You Save:  $14.99 (50% Off)
KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports Black
Black
Part# A23891
Mnf# KO-CLA66-IP01-BK
Out of Stock
KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports White
White
Part# A23892
Mnf# KO-CLA66-IP01-WH
Out of Stock
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Android KODIAK 6.6A Car Charger 3-in-1 Lightning MFI with 2 USB Ports

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 25th Dec 2016 Only while stocks last!

Smart charging for power-savvy users is here. Experience a worry-free journey when you are on the go. Charging more devices on the road means more convenience and non-stop usage of your devices.  Kodiak makes charging most Android phones experience perfect. With the lead in chargers manufacturing and European design inspired, we make your life easier again with this 3 in 1 car USB car charger to be on the go.  The 3-in-1 USB car charger features smart-fuse technology to protect against power fluctuations.

6.6 AMPS
2 EXTRA USB PORTS
CHARGE 3 DEVICES AT ONCE
MFI CERTIFIED

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


iOttie Easy One Touch XL Universal Car Mount

Just $16.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit

Just $8.95		   

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5Score 4.5
2 total ratings
50% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
50% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger
Score 4/5 (5)
$23.95
Samsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger (Data Cable not Included) Samsung 2A AFC Dual-Port USB Vehicle Charger (Data Cable not Included)
$19.95
Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger Samsung 2A Adaptive Fast Charging Micro-USB Car Charger
Score 5/5 (1)
$19.95
Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Car Charger (4.5ft) for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Samsung 2A USB 3.0 Car Charger (4.5ft) for Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy Note Pro 12.2
Score 5/5 (2)
$21.95
Ventev 3A Type C Dashport r2400 Car Charger Ventev 3A Type C Dashport r2400 Car Charger
Score 4.7/5 (3)
$24.95
View All Car Chargers

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Shop by Device

Get help, news and reviews for your Android Phone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


ShopAndroid
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (888) 468-6158
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"My experience with you on this order has been excellent. My items have or are arriving as I type and the communication has been detailed and timely. Thank you!"
- Kevin, CA