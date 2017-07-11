Want it by Wednesday, July 12? Order in the next 2 hours and 31 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

If you're looking for professional, look no further. Krusell's Kalmar FlipWallet for your Samsung Galaxy S5 boasts a beautiful design that adds next-level convenience and functionality.

Made of high quality leather, this FlipWallet Case opens like a book and features a soft microfiber lining on the inside along with a secure magnetic closure that keeps all your personal items safe. You'll find three pockets inside for storing credit cards or business cards, along with a pocket underneath those for cash. This Samsung Galaxy S5 case really is like having a wallet, only better!

On the back of the FlipWallet is one additional storage sleeve that you can keep your daily-use debit or credit card so it's simple to slide out on the fly. Each feature of your Samsung Galaxy S5 is accessible through this case, with the exception of the display which is protected while it's closed. Camera, ports and buttons... no problem.

The precise stitching of Krusell's Kalmar FlipWallet Case only makes it more appealing and great for anyone seeking a professional quality design for their Samsung Galaxy S5.

Features:

Quality leather case

Precise stitching

Book-style opening

Secure magnetic closure

3 cards slots inside

1 card slot on back

Soft, microfiber interior lining

Access to camera, ports and buttons

