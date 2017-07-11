Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Krusell Kalmar FlipWallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S5 (Clearance)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Krusell Kalmar FlipWallet Case

Product Description

If you're looking for professional, look no further. Krusell's Kalmar FlipWallet for your Samsung Galaxy S5 boasts a beautiful design that adds next-level convenience and functionality.

Made of high quality leather, this FlipWallet Case opens like a book and features a soft microfiber lining on the inside along with a secure magnetic closure that keeps all your personal items safe. You'll find three pockets inside for storing credit cards or business cards, along with a pocket underneath those for cash. This Samsung Galaxy S5 case really is like having a wallet, only better!

On the back of the FlipWallet is one additional storage sleeve that you can keep your daily-use debit or credit card so it's simple to slide out on the fly. Each feature of your Samsung Galaxy S5 is accessible through this case, with the exception of the display which is protected while it's closed. Camera, ports and buttons... no problem.

The precise stitching of Krusell's Kalmar FlipWallet Case only makes it more appealing and great for anyone seeking a professional quality design for their Samsung Galaxy S5.

Features:

  • Quality leather case
  • Precise stitching
  • Book-style opening
  • Secure magnetic closure
  • 3 cards slots inside
  • 1 card slot on back
  • Soft, microfiber interior lining
  • Access to camera, ports and buttons

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

androidcentral Expert Review

Krusell Kalmar FlipWallet Case for the Samsung Galaxy S5
Reviewed by Andrew Martonik
Not everyone wants a basic plastic or rubber case that just provides protection without any real appealing looks or features. While they are a bit cheaper and perhaps more rugged, plastic cases have nothing on the look and feel of a real leather case that surrounds your phone for protection while also looking great when not in use. The Krusell Kalmar FlipWallet case does just that for the Galaxy S5, and it doesnt set you back a bunch of cash to get it — read along and see our quick review.

Though the leather does soften up a bit and form to your phone in the first few days of use, my main issue with the Kalmar FlipWallet case is that its a tad on the bulky side. Due to restrictions of using leather and the way the flap closes, theres a bit of extra material around the phone that can feel like its in the way if youre not willing to put up with extra bulk. The biggest offender is the magnetic strap that keeps the flap closed when not in use, but really gets in the way when youre actively using the phone. These arent necessarily new problems considering theyre found on most cases of this style, but it can still be a bit off-putting if youre not used to them.

Read more...

