LG 3000mAh Standard Battery BL-51YF for G4

Other LG G4 accessories by LG
List Price: $39.99
Price: $22.87
You Save:  $17.12 (43% Off)
Part# A21074
Mnf# EAC62858501
In Stock
LG G4 LG 3000mAh Standard Battery BL-51YF

Product Description

This LG Standard Battery for your LG G4 will keep you in touch for longer when your original cell phone battery loses its charge. A cell phone replacement battery will give you the longest standby-time and talk-time. This LG standard cell battery features 3000mAh of capacity and Lithium-ion cell type. Effective and economical, this battery is essential to extend the life of your LG G4.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

User Ratings & Opinions

Star Star Star Star Star Real original battery
User: cesar v, May 25, 2016
Pros: its made by LG
Cons: wasnt on sale.
I ordered a replacement battery here aftery trying to find a genuine LG battery replacment on amazon, ebay etc, most of the listings there seemed like cheap knockoffs, very pleased to report that the battery arrived quickly and it was indeed geniune LG, has worked perfect since installing (as it was when the phone was new).
Star Star Star Star Star WONDERFUL JOB !!
User: SHELBY B, Apr 13, 2016
Pros: GOT WHAT I ORDERED AND IT WORKS.
Cons: NONE
THIS IS MY FIRST TIME ORDERING FROM SHOPANDROID. I CALLED BEFORE I ORDERED. THE LADY ON THE PHONE WAS VERY SWEET AND VERY HONEST. YOU DONT GET THAT MUCH ANYMORE. THE SHIPPING WAS SO FAST .. IM THINKING, THESE PEOPLE OUGHT TO BUY THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE.
Star Star Star Star Star nice
User: Joseph C, Jul 8, 2015
Pros: oem comes with some charge holds a charge very good
Cons: none
good for when you need power and cant get to your charger or if you accidentally damage one battery you have a spare on hand

