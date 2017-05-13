LG 360 Cam for G5

Want it by Tuesday, May 16? Order in the next 53 hours and 49 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The LG 360 CAM for your LG G5 captures the moment in the middle of a crowd, an epic cruise, or your favorite spot in the whole world. The dual wide-angle 13 million pixel lenses brings you detailed 360 pictures like never before.

Dual 13MP Sensors

200° Wide-Angle Lenses

Records 2K 360° Video

5.1-Channel Surround Sound

Technical Specifications Dimensions 1.57" x 3.82" x 0.98" (set only) Weight 2.65 oz. (set only) Camera dual 13 MP Connectivity Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® Battery Capacity 1,200 mAh Microphones 3 9-Axis Sensors Yes * Cannot be activated without external memory inserted

