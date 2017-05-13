LG 360 Cam for G5

Deal of the Day Sat 13th May 2017 Only while stocks last!
The LG 360 CAM for your LG G5 captures the moment in the middle of a crowd, an epic cruise, or your favorite spot in the whole world. The dual wide-angle 13 million pixel lenses brings you detailed 360 pictures like never before.
- Dual 13MP Sensors
- 200° Wide-Angle Lenses
- Records 2K 360° Video
- 5.1-Channel Surround Sound
Technical Specifications
|Dimensions
|1.57" x 3.82" x 0.98" (set only)
|Weight
|2.65 oz. (set only)
|Camera
|dual 13 MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®
|Battery Capacity
|1,200 mAh
|Microphones
|3
|9-Axis Sensors
|Yes
|*
|Cannot be activated without external memory inserted
Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
