LG 360 Cam for G5

Silver
LG G5 LG 360 Cam

Product Description

The LG 360 CAM for your LG G5 captures the moment in the middle of a crowd, an epic cruise, or your favorite spot in the whole world. The dual wide-angle 13 million pixel lenses brings you detailed 360 pictures like never before.

  • Dual 13MP Sensors
  • 200° Wide-Angle Lenses
  • Records 2K 360° Video
  • 5.1-Channel Surround Sound
Technical Specifications
Dimensions 1.57" x 3.82" x 0.98" (set only)
Weight 2.65 oz. (set only)
Camera dual 13 MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®
Battery Capacity 1,200 mAh
Microphones 3
9-Axis Sensors Yes
* Cannot be activated without external memory inserted

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

