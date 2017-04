Want it by Monday, April 10? Order in the next 8 hours and 39 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

This travel charger from LG includes a USB Type C connector to support most Android phones and other Type C devices and accessories. Charger supports Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ technology to give your G5 its fastest and optimal charge. The slim and sleek USB Type-C connector is tailored for speed and simplified use. With its reversible plug orientation, the USB Type-C end connects to your compatible device either way you plug it in.

USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

USB Type-A Adapter head.

Charges at 9V 1.8A when quick charging is supported.

Charges at 5V 1.8A when quick charging is not supported.

Quick Charge 2.0

