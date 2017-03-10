Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Mobi Products Micro USB MHL To HDMI Adapter for Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S3

List Price: $18.99
Price: $12.87
You Save:  $6.12 (32% Off)
Mobi Products Micro USB MHL To HDMI Adapter White
White
Part# A26364
Mnf# HDMI-S001WH
In Stock
Mobi Products Micro USB MHL To HDMI Adapter Black
Black
Part# A26365
Mnf# HDMI-S001BK
In Stock
Android Mobi Products Micro USB MHL To HDMI Adapter

Product Description

This is the late upgrade version MHL cable, Special designed for your Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 2, or Galaxy S3

MHL to HDMI converter, which allow you to connect your Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 2, or Galaxy S3 to HDTV, up to 1080p resolution. Perfect for the playback of your HD videos movies, photo albums on a HDTV via this smart MHL HDMI cable.

It comes with an extra USB charge port, which will allow you to power your Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 2, or Galaxy S3  while enjoying the HD Movies from a HDTV.

Works with: Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy S3

