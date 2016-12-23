Want it by Wednesday, December 28? Order in the next 111 hours and 37 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Made of a highly durable TPU material that feels great when gripped, the Mobi Products Skin Case features anti-slip properties that gives your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 more grip on all types of surfaces. Plus, it has a special anti-dust coating and cut-outs for all features.

Completely flexible, this case is custom fit for your Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and provides protection against drops and scratches at an affordable price!

Features:

Flexible and durable TPU skin

Soft, easy to grip texture

Access to screen, camera, ports and buttons

Custom fit for Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Slim and lightweight design

