Motorola HK255 Performance Bluetooth Headset

Get the headset that ups your mobile game. Simple and easy to use, the Motorola HK255 features intuitive controls and True Comfort design, plus up to 8.5 hours of talk time to help you stay connected all day. An impressive 330ft range o er call clarity every step of the way, while multipoint technology lets you switch between two devices like a breeze. And you can listen to more than just calls - rock out to your favorite tunes are arrive to your destination on time with turn-by-turn directions. Motorola HK255 Super Light, Performance Bluetooth Headset. A sound headset.

Sleek, True Comfort design and easy-to-usecontrols help you stay connected all day

With up to 8.5 hours of talk time and 10 days onstandby, you don't have to worry about chargingevery night

Roam up to 330ft with call clarity every step of theway

Listen to more than just calls - listen to music,receive turn-by-turn directions, and more

Easily switch between two devices with integratedmultipoint technology

Universal Compatibility: Works with any Bluetooth enabled cellphone or smartphone.

