Product Description

The Naztech Turbine Power Hub boasts a modernly compact design with the ultimate charging solution in mind. This convenient charging station has the ability to deliver a superior charge for multiple devices simultaneously with the six strategically housed USB ports. Most busy on-the-go users carry around several devices on a daily basis, the Turbine Power Hub will ensure that your essential electronics are always charged and ready – Performance Progressed!

Special Features:

Rapidly Charge Up to 6 Devices

Compact and Space Saving Design

Overcharge Protection

Specifications:

Input: AC 100~240V 50-60Hz, 1.5A

USB Output: 5V, 11A (Max) (2.4A x 2)+(2.1A x 2)+(1A x 2)

Power: 55W

Cable Length: 5ft

Dimensions: 4 x 3 x 1in

Weight: 195g

Protection: Short Circuit / Overcharge

