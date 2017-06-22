Pelican Protector Case for LG G6

Want it by Friday, June 23? Order in the next 6 hours and 44 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Pelican Protector Case will protect your LG G6 with a sleek and classic two-toned case. The Protector Case has been tested to Military Specifications to survive multiple drops and is crafted with impact absorbing materials (elastomer inside a rigid polycarbonate shell). The angled edges of the case divert energy and protect screens form surface contact.

Drop Resistant - tested to military specifications

Non-Slip Grip - constructed of impact absorbing materials

